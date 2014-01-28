ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Avi-Dekel
  • Leafly flower of Avi-Dekel

Hybrid

Avi-Dekel

Avi-Dekel

Avi-Dekel is a sativa-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD and almost no THC. Its CBD content, reaching as high as 15.8 percent, is intended to treat inflammation as well as sleep and digestive disorders. Avi-Dekel is ideal for patients seeking relief without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

128 reported effects from 33 people

    Reviews

    41

    Show all

    Avatar for obeytheelements
    Member since 2016
    Since I have GAD I decided to give this strain a try. My Licensed Producer is MedReleaf. When I first opened the container a sweet, pungent smell hit my nose. My batch had 15% CBD and .89 % THC. It has a beautiful aroma and when vaporized it actually tastes a bit like sweet tarts. :) This strain eff...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for alsam.im
    Member since 2014
    It takes away the tremors. Make you feel like you got some hydraulics system in your body, that Avidekel is it's fuel.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEnergeticTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for D.C.
    Member since 2014
    I love this strain from Israel! I acquired Avi-Dekel from Medreleaf. This strain is good for improving your mood, muscle relaxation, and easing stress. It has a mild euphoric, clear headed and focused effect that is also good for taking the edge off of pain. Mild buzz, no strong head high with this...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for msfit86
    Member since 2015
    Great for Cramps and headaches but made me pretty anxious.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    Focused
    Avatar for Calypsocookie
    Member since 2017
    Like sinking in to a hot tub. Tried this for the first time today and I'll never go back. Took away all my anxiety, pain, and neurotic tendencies. Not sleepy at all but so relaxed which is nice because I could see myself functioning on this while at work. Try it you won't regret it.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Photos

    User uploaded image of Avi-DekelUser uploaded image of Avi-DekelUser uploaded image of Avi-DekelUser uploaded image of Avi-DekelUser uploaded image of Avi-DekelUser uploaded image of Avi-Dekel
    more
    photos
    5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel
    5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel