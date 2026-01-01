Baba Yaga RV03 is a potent indica-leaning hybrid from Whole Flower known for its bold, fuel-forward aroma and deeply relaxing effects. With rich notes of skunky diesel, spice, and earthy undertones, this strain delivers a classic, robust terpene experience that hits the senses before it hits the mood. The high settles in with deep body calm and stress-melting relaxation while keeping the mind gently eased, making Baba Yaga a great choice for evening use, winding down after a long day, or settling into a mellow night. Its smooth, grounding effects and savory flavor profile appeal to fans of old-school, diesel-influenced genetics looking for a heavy-feeling yet smooth smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.