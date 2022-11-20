Babby Powder reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Babby Powder.
Babby Powder strain effects
Babby Powder reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........k
November 20, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
I bought a glass blunt of this strain wrapped in hemp leaf and smoked it about 4 mins ago. I’m already feeling great and I definitely feel uplifted and energetic, not anxiously energetic, euphorically. Have fun.
R........2
September 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
very clean head high I got from the cookies store today in LA.
m........6
September 8, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Black and yellow KK yall need a better price on the east coast but I’ll pay 50 all day, dispensaries with 48 dollars 1/4 most wont buy an eighth.
s........2
May 18, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tasted like shit, high as shit