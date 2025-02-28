Great strain to ease anxiety, ptsd, racing thoughts , and stomach pain. This put me right at ease. I’m surprised there are no reviews for this strain. I would say this strain is very much so a “hidden gem” as of recently. This strain really helped me when I was feeling at my worst. So if you need to rest and quiet your mind and take the pain away. This is really an awesome strain. Just perfect. With slight eurphoria too. Chefs kiss. 👌 This strain could help a lot of people who are consuming cannabis for medical purposes. One of the best crosses I’ve ever had. 🌿 ✝️ just relief.