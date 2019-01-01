ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. BHŪ
  • Leafly flower of BHŪ

Hybrid

BHŪ

BHŪ

Created by Gage Green Group (GGG), BHŪ is a cross between Foo Fighter and Grateful Breath. GGG selected the Foo Fighter phenotype from an outdoor full sun grow in Mendocino while Grateful Breath increases vigor, yield, and resin production. The strain creates beautiful rock-solid flowers with a greasy resin production. Flavors are fruity with notes of mangos, papayas, and a hint of rose. A special strain made from two of GGG’s creations, BHŪ is a strain that celebrates years of quality breeding projects. 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review