Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Bio-Dome

Bio-Dome

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
No effects reported

Bio-Dome is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bio-Dome. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Bio-Dome near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Bio-Dome

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bio-Dome reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight