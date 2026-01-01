Black Gorilla is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid born from the fusion of Gorilla Glue #4 × Bright Berry, combining heavy potency with rich, layered flavor. Known for its dense, dark-hued buds and thick trichome coverage, this strain delivers a bold aroma of sweet berries, earthy diesel, and subtle chocolate undertones. The effects come on with an initial euphoric lift before settling into a deep, calming body relaxation that makes Black Gorilla a favorite for evening sessions and winding down after a long day. With high THC levels and a soothing, full-bodied experience, it’s best suited for experienced consumers seeking strong relief and lasting effects. If you’ve tried this strain, leave a review!