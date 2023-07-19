Blank Check reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blank Check.
Blank Check strain effects
Blank Check reviews
m........3
July 19, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
hell yea!!! hard hitting... perfect for relaxing and getting lost in a movie or game show, lol. nice Indica leaning.
g........l
September 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hard hitting, pretty goofy feeling strain. Absolutely love it, great for relaxing, could see it working well for groups or at parties. Probably not the best for regular daytime use.