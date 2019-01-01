Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Gage Green Genetics, Blessings OG is a hybrid cross between Allure OG and Joseph OG. Drawing from the classic diesel and kush flavor profile of Joseph OG, Blessings OG accentuates fruity properties from Allure OG that make this a must-try for any OG connoisseur looking for a full body high.