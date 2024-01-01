stock photo similar to Blue Rain
Hybrid

Blue Rain

Blue Rain is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA-based seed brand Zeed Vault. Blue Rain is a cross of Blue 16 x RS11. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

