A limited release from Bodhi Seeds, Blue Tara is a high-potency strain that crosses their own two strains, Bubbashine and Snow Lotus. The flavor profile is fruity and sweet with blueberry and butterscotch notes. Buds are coated with giant resin crystals, making this tasty strain also appealing to the eye. Blue Tara has a long-lasting high, making it a popular choice for anyone looking to really sink into the couch.