Borderline Extreme

aka Borderliner XTRM, Borderliner Extreme, Borderliner

Hybrid
Picture of Borderline Extreme
stock photo similar to borderline extreme
THC 19%CBD Linalool

Borderline Extreme potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Borderline Extreme is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Borderline Extreme - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly logo

Borderline Extreme terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Borderline Extreme is linalool, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Linalool (floral)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)

