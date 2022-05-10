Boss Frost
aka Frost Boss
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%
Boss Frost, also known as Frost Boss,, is a hybrid weed strain. Boss Frost has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Boss Frost, before let us know! Leave a review.
Boss Frost strain reviews(2)
p........9
May 10, 2022
First time trying this strain. Won't be buying it agsin.. Tastes like soap.