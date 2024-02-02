Brain Stew reviews
G........7
February 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great smoke! It's a solid high for focusing on tasks but feels more appropriate for video gaming, desk work, etc. Got more of a diesel/earthy flavor than fruity. All together its a well rounded high!
r........8
March 5, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Heavy daily smoker...smoked 3 Bongs of this....my brain is quite literally stew. Immediate sparkles and buzzing to the face and head...i do not recommend this is you are not a seasoned smoker. I am awake after smoking indica all day. Ready to be productive. No stress or pain. Totally uplifted mood. Definitely a great head high.
r........l
2 days ago
Focused
Relaxed
This stew will get you cooked! It’s starts out with a citrusy taste and ends up earthy. It will take you to the zone you will be focused and relaxed like an indica but without the sleepiness. Great for video games reading or just relaxing
d........r
May 25, 2024
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Headache
This was harsh and had a slap you in your face garlic taste to it. I can definitely taste that there wasn’t a proper flush done before curing. I’m really disappointed in this flowers quality is very poor. Ouch’s on the throat..
R........r
March 25, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
I drive to Monroe Michigan and smoke local Grove brains do specifically… Very solid steady get you focused taste great it’s one of the strains I always come back with when I had northwest