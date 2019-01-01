Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Brian Berry Honey Lemon, bred by MzJill Genetics Moser Seeds, crosses Quantum Kush with Brian Berry Surprise. The result is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting and thought-provoking high alongside benefits for consumers in need of pain relief and appetite stimulation. The flavor is sweet like honey-lemon candy while the smell is earthier with fuel undertones.