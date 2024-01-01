stock photo similar to Brown Nose
Hybrid

Brown Nose

Brown Nose is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA-based seed brand Zeed Vault. Brown Nose is a cross of E85 DoggyBagg x Chocolate Jack. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

