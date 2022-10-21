This wonderfully grown , trichome covered beauty comes in as one of my favorites lately. I couldn't believe it was only 11 bucks at OCEANSIDE dispensary in Pasadena Maryland. . it's fire. Really you will love it. Beginners and connoisseurs beware, this is a ONE hitter quitter but you can keep going and get blasted into a stupid state that leaves you feeling very very stoned. Good for day or night , as I get incoid take a nap if I wanted to. . Very good strain. Grown properly and cured to perfection. Try it out for nausea, insomnia, fatigue, stress, and enjoy your day or night with this strain.