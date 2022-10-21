Bubblegum Skunk
Bubblegum Skunk
BgS
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Happy
Berry
Bubblegum Skunk effects are mostly calming.
Bubblegum Skunk strain effects
Bubblegum Skunk strain flavors
Bubblegum Skunk strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubblegum Skunk strain reviews(2)
S........3
October 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This wonderfully grown , trichome covered beauty comes in as one of my favorites lately. I couldn't believe it was only 11 bucks at OCEANSIDE dispensary in Pasadena Maryland. . it's fire. Really you will love it. Beginners and connoisseurs beware, this is a ONE hitter quitter but you can keep going and get blasted into a stupid state that leaves you feeling very very stoned. Good for day or night , as I get incoid take a nap if I wanted to. . Very good strain. Grown properly and cured to perfection. Try it out for nausea, insomnia, fatigue, stress, and enjoy your day or night with this strain.
K........o
May 31, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells like cat piss but has a sweet touch to it. Heavy hitter fasho, definitely would recommend 8.5/10