ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Buddha Vesta
  • Leafly flower of Buddha Vesta

Hybrid

Buddha Vesta

Buddha Vesta

Bred by Buddha Seeds, Buddha Vesta combines genetics from Europe and America. With a strong growth pattern that puts out large, dense colas, Buddha Vesta is a great strain to grow when you are looking for something zesty and fruity. You can expect buds to give off a grapefruit and orange terpene profile that is a bit sour. The powerful high is relaxing, making Buddha Vesta a great afternoon treat that is heavier than most citrus-flavored strains.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review