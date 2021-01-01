Bundy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bundy.
Bundy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 7 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
