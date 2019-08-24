Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cali Orange Bud.
Reviews
2
Southern.Smoke
Member since 2019
A awesome looking bud structure, I noticed a definite sativa feel instant head lift from that part, I like the hybrid effects myself. Quality flower, and perfect for a daytime smoke for a person that likes. hybrid feel and a bright citrus taste
A friend of mine brought over some bud called Cali Orange and it was interesting looking. It was a very fresh looking bud, I even felt it to make sure it was all the way dry. I did like the high, but it didn't last as long as most strain, but I will definitely give it another try. I would say this i...