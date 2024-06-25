Candy Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Glue.
Candy Glue strain effects
Candy Glue reviews
S........c
June 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
One of the first strains I’ve tried. Very relaxing into a candy flavored wonderland. I wish the dispensary still had this, must buy and won’t be disappointed!
z........1
September 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
been my go to pre-bedtime weed for a few weeks now. After smoking this I just wanna crawl into bed and sleep. idk how but that 35% grabbed the 65 by the balls and said bitch I'm the one in charge here 🤣
c........6
Yesterday
Euphoric
Anxious
Potent, with a strong head high. Very anxiety inducing for me though.