Casket Gas, bred by Mr. Green Jeans Genetics and released in 2022, is the breeder’s bold reinterpretation of true old-school “Skunk Weed”, merging nostalgic funk with a modern, terp-saturated punch. This cultivar explodes with a wildly complex aroma profile, leading with strawberry, grape, and bright fruity sweetness before plunging into darker layers of rotten fruit, fermented flesh, acrid gas, pine, and deep earthy musk. The result is a multidimensional sensory experience that swings from candy-like top notes to hardcore skunk decay—an intentional homage to the loud, unforgettable cultivars of cannabis history. Built for connoisseurs who crave unapologetic funk, Casket Gas stands out as one of Mr. Green Jeans Genetics’ most daring aromatic creations. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Casket Gas through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.