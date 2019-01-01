ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Charity OG

Bred by the Gage Green Group to celebrate Ocean Beach OG with the world, Charity OG crosses Ocean Beach OG with their kush workhorse, Joseph OG. Crown-shaped buds come in a rich array of green hues with gooey resin that passes on a lemony pine sol and fuel funk. As for the high, the thick smoke may cause your eyelids to drop and bring you into a restful bliss.

