m........e
November 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Cheese wiz is so gas, it’s a heavy cerebral indica that is uplifting and also extremely sedating. Hits really smooth
r........1
September 18, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very good strain. Very dense covered in trichomes with purple coming three.
s........9
May 15, 2024
Relaxed
Hits super smooth and is effective for pain!
j........o
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I died