ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cheesewreck
  4. Reviews

Cheesewreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheesewreck.

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 330 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 56%
Relaxed 56%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 29%
Anxiety 29%
Stress 27%
Insomnia 25%
Pain 25%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 13%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 9%

Reviews

70

Avatar for mcdaffy21
Member since 2019
Very relaxing, yet aware . This was LLR vape gov't issued. Overall Refer-Action is 4/5 #cantgettnosatisfaction
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Acamp1977
Member since 2019
Fantastic strain! Really makes for a great night. Lots of laughter and good times. Helps lift the soul.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for BoogieOnIvy
Member since 2016
It's rare nowadays that I encounter a strain that can truly knock me on my ass. Cheesewreck is one such strain. I feel the Trainwreck genetics but taste the pungent Cheese background. A perfect after dinner strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
•Strain: Cheesewreck 3.5g •Brand: Calypso •Dispensary: Rise Erie •Type: Flower, sativa •THCA: 24.96% •THC: 0.35% •Actual THC: 22.23% •Lineage: UK Cheese &amp; Trainwreck •Aroma: Earthy •Taste: Earthy, pungent •Looks: Beautiful different colored buds, like fruity pebbles. •Effects: Uplifted, motivate...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for M1sterman
Member since 2019
i really wanted a sativa and i figured since the budtender said it was pretty upgoing i would get it. but this makes me too relaxed instead of stating up and veing stoned i was crashed out. its still a fun high and really nice flavor. and was calming but still too calming for me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for LemonLeprechaun
Member since 2016
bag appeal: dark green sativa looking buds, fairly spongy, short orange hairs and covered in trichomes smell: strong cheese, stronger than some UK cheese stains I've had, with a dank/pungent smell taste: it tastes just like it smells, like dank cheese! effects: it look awhile for the effec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DisplacedHoosier
Member since 2018
If you like a good old funky queso all up in your nostrils that will also get you abnormally hyped at the same time, let the cheese wreck you. Crazy trichomes wrapped hairy buds with a stank unlike anything else. Give caution the middle finger and have 2 bowls. And prepare to launch
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for surfgavin
Member since 2015
Awesome strain, perfect blend of indica and sativa effects. I consumed using a nice Cheeswreck wax and and hit right away with the trainwreck-y sativa side while the Cheese indica rolls in after a little to calm it all down. Flavor is great, my pheno leans a bit towards the lemon from the trainwreck...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted