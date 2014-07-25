We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
It's rare nowadays that I encounter a strain that can truly knock me on my ass. Cheesewreck is one such strain. I feel the Trainwreck genetics but taste the pungent Cheese background. A perfect after dinner strain.
i really wanted a sativa and i figured since the budtender said it was pretty upgoing i would get it. but this makes me too relaxed instead of stating up and veing stoned i was crashed out. its still a fun high and really nice flavor. and was calming but still too calming for me
bag appeal:
dark green sativa looking buds, fairly spongy, short orange hairs and covered in trichomes
smell:
strong cheese, stronger than some UK cheese stains I've had, with a dank/pungent smell
taste:
it tastes just like it smells, like dank cheese!
effects:
it look awhile for the effec...
If you like a good old funky queso all up in your nostrils that will also get you abnormally hyped at the same time, let the cheese wreck you. Crazy trichomes wrapped hairy buds with a stank unlike anything else. Give caution the middle finger and have 2 bowls. And prepare to launch
Awesome strain, perfect blend of indica and sativa effects. I consumed using a nice Cheeswreck wax and and hit right away with the trainwreck-y sativa side while the Cheese indica rolls in after a little to calm it all down. Flavor is great, my pheno leans a bit towards the lemon from the trainwreck...