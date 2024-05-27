Cheetah Puffs
Cheetah Puffs is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Cheetah Puffs is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cheetah Piss. We are still learning about Cheetah Puffs' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheetah Puffs, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cheetah Puffs strain reviews(1)
b........4
May 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Very smooth hitting and tasting flavor(Cheetah Puffs!)💨💨