Cheetah Puffs is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Cheetah Puffs is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cheetah Piss. We are still learning about Cheetah Puffs' effects, flavors, and medical uses.