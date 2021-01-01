Leafly's shopping promise
Here's what to expect when you order online:
These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup
Compare prices on Chem Fire nugs near you
Buy Chem Fire near you
Similar to Chem Fire
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Chem Fire reviewsNo Reviews
Chem Fire terpenes
The most abundant terpene in Chem Fire is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.
Dominant terpene
Other terpenesCaryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)