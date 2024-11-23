Chem Toffee
aka Toffee
Chem Toffee
ChT
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Euphoric
Chestnut
Diesel
Coffee
Chem Toffee effects are mostly calming.
Chem Toffee strain effects
Chem Toffee strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chem Toffee strain reviews(6)
s........e
November 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Really chill to take a puff or two of in the evening. Gives just enough body high and a bit of euphoria. I've been using it pretty often recently. Not great for focusing tho.
e........4
July 8, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
the aroma is nice, easy to roll, and burns nice and slow
a........K
October 2, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Does not make my body heavy. Head high not body high