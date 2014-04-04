ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Bomb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Bomb.

Effects

112 people reported 920 effects
Happy 67%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 46%
Energetic 44%
Creative 42%
Stress 36%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

169

Andrea333
Member since 2019
Amazing high , on a whole new level
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
forehand1
Member since 2018
Good fast buzz. Good pain relief.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Demetrio1614
Member since 2019
love it good taste good smoke good burn definitely nothing negative about this strain
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
LoosieGoosie
Member since 2019
I'm really surprised this is so popular...I guess I'm an outlier but I just don't feel it that strongly. Just meh
Reported
feelings
1kushking
Member since 2017
Cherry Bomb by Cream Of The Crop is an Indica leaning Hybrid that contains 28% THC. The fern green buds have light tan/orange pistils with golden peach fuzz hairs &amp; trichomes. Super dense buds made the eighth look small which it was not 3.55G. The buds produce a thick, rich, &amp; heavy (but not...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
DeathstarWTF
Member since 2019
Good high. Fruity and flowery
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Nicholemariedonovan
Member since 2017
Pretty efficient. Not a great taste and gives you hella dry mouth so be prepared!
Reported
feelings