Cherry Bomb by Cream Of The Crop is an Indica leaning Hybrid that contains 28% THC. The fern green buds have light tan/orange pistils with golden peach fuzz hairs & trichomes. Super dense buds made the eighth look small which it was not 3.55G. The buds produce a thick, rich, & heavy (but not...