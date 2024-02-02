Right off the bat nugs were beautiful and frosty, had a very subtle sweet earthy smell on the outside, that really kicked up when i cracked her open. First hit had me feeling relaxed and ready to write this review. It gave me a nice cough but not too harsh, Tasted like a citrus vanilla with the slightest hint of that cherry flavor with the aftertaste. Overall feeling is nice and has me feeling right after work. Definitely not my favorite but would buy again !