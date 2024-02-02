Cherry Cosmo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Cosmo.
Cherry Cosmo strain effects
Cherry Cosmo reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
p........e
February 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Right off the bat nugs were beautiful and frosty, had a very subtle sweet earthy smell on the outside, that really kicked up when i cracked her open. First hit had me feeling relaxed and ready to write this review. It gave me a nice cough but not too harsh, Tasted like a citrus vanilla with the slightest hint of that cherry flavor with the aftertaste. Overall feeling is nice and has me feeling right after work. Definitely not my favorite but would buy again !
D........n
March 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Magnificent. Beautiful purpled nugs, smooth tokes. Easy exhale. Nice fumey buzz. Solid calm for me. Uplifting but sedative. It’s a good movie herb. Motivational without the overwhelming need to do something, ANYTHING! Excellent earthy dieselish taste.
f........s
March 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
At first hit a nice cherry vanilla piney taste you could feel it's calming effects but not a put you back in the couch as you exhale. Good for my ADHD . Nice calming effect so I can relax without getting anxiety kept the mind focused and settled. It's a great medicinal strain for me you must try if what you need is to relax and be calm.✌️🫶🙂 (✊Let's go Feds legalize the real meds .)
w........1
April 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Gives a a good balanced high Relaxing, euphoric, focused Sat down and played some video games after smoking a joint of this very nice strain
b........g
August 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Amazing strain, the cut I purchased is straight musky, gassy with a little bit of cherry on the backend, but hits me like a sativa. This strain will have you grinning and physically relaxed, but almost hyper with how much creative stimulation you get. If you enjoy creative projects like writing or art, this is the strain for you. Shout out Mike
r........1
May 7, 2024
All time favorite strain.
C........n
September 27, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
has a cherry ,like taste gets you