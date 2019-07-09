Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Sin City Seeds created Cherry Fuel by crossing the gassy strain Petrol with the cherry and tart Buddha’s Sister. The result is a pungent indica with a jet fuel flavor and a cherry candy aroma. With Kush influences, this strain’s thick smoke may leave consumers in a sedative state of bliss.