ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Fuel
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Fuel

Hybrid

Cherry Fuel

Cherry Fuel

Sin City Seeds created Cherry Fuel by crossing the gassy strain Petrol with the cherry and tart Buddha’s Sister. The result is a pungent indica with a jet fuel flavor and a cherry candy aroma. With Kush influences, this strain’s thick smoke may leave consumers in a sedative state of bliss.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Brebre1723
Member since 2019
my dispensary labeled it a hybrid. its fruity like I like and it's a heavy hitter.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Buddha's Sister
parent
Strain
Cherry Fuel