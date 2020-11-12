ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Lime Haze
Hybrid
THC 18%

Cherry Lime Haze

5.0(4)
No effects reported
Strain Details

Cherry Lime Haze is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. This strain produces effects that are energizing and pairs best with an active lifestyle. Consumers say Cherry Lime Haze is tasty and due to its low potency can be enjoyed for an extended period of time. Like most sativas, some consumers say this strain makes them feel anxious. If you're prone to anxiety, Cherry Lime Haze may not be the best option for you.

Cherry Lime Haze reviews4

