Cherry Lime Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Lime Runtz.
Cherry Lime Runtz strain effects
Cherry Lime Runtz strain flavors
Cherry Lime Runtz strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Cherry Lime Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
o........s
June 30, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
This has become one of my daily smokes. I love the tangy sour chery flavor it leaves behind 😋 I also love how social it makes me. Always a pleasure to partake. Highly recommend If wanting a more alert energetic high 😵💫
m........j
June 19, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Taste 10/10 tasted like a cherry lime soda and also like cherry pie High is very smooth and I get a great body high
K........3
May 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Shyt is Gaaaas!!! Taste like cherry pie buds are gorgeous just like the pics and is a nice relaxing strain. One I wouldn’t mind smoking for a whole month. 16 year Vet smoker here
l........e
July 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
damn this might be the tastiest strain I've had to date, everyone I smoked around said it smelled amazing. good head high, tho it made me very sleepy which is great but I wouldn't call it a knockout strain, more like a drowsy one. I don't mind, I have other strains for that. I liked it to get out of my own thoughts for a moment, worry less about things.
s........1
May 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
My budtender picked this strain out specifically for me for my PTSD diagnosis & i have to say this is by far one of my favorite! it taste as good as it smells & had me sooo giggly! definitely recommend!
s........7
July 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is such a solid indica dominant hybrid. This is a great evening time strain for those last few hours of the day that you wanna get high but not too sleepy. This is very much a couch-lock strain, great for watching TV and/or playing video games!
J........1
August 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I'm a big runtz guy this did not disappoint taste like zebra gum, sometimes it taste like fruity pebbles very fruity potent and Gassy
S........k
September 1, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I bought this yesterday in a live resin cart made by Redemption. It tastes smooth, and has a fruity but kind of funky taste. It’s a good tingly body high. I think it’s 64% thereabouts. Very pleasant calming effect. Kind of hit me in the face. Sort of stimulating. Going to go shoot hoops so I hope it goes well.