stock photo similar to Cherry Zelato
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Cherry Zelato
write a review
Cherry Zelato is a cannabis strain bred by Cookies. Cherry Zelato is a pairing of Gelato 45 x Watermelon Z to Moonbow #112 x (Cherry Pie x Planet Purple). Cherry Zelato has some mega washers in her lineage with the Z and Moonbow giving it the potential to make great hash. Expect Cherry Zelato to have a very dessert-heavy terpene profile.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry ZelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Zelato products near you
Similar to Cherry Zelato near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—