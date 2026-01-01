Chicken n Waffles is an indulgent indica-dominant hybrid from Humboldt Seed Company, celebrated for its rich, sweet-and-savory flavor profile and exceptionally high potency. A cross of Jelly Donutz #117 × Purple Cartel, this cultivar pairs dessert-style terpenes with deep, relaxing effects, offering a sensory experience as memorable as its name. The aroma opens with maple syrup, warm pastry, and buttery waffle notes, layered over subtle herbal spice and fruity undertones. Its effects are equally balanced—bright, euphoric headspace followed by a smooth, calming body unwind that’s powerful yet clear-headed. Dense, resin-heavy buds and vibrant color make it a standout for both flower lovers and extractors. With its unique flavor, striking appearance, and potent but approachable character, Chicken n Waffles is a top-shelf treat perfect for unwinding, elevating mood, or savoring a truly craft-grown smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



