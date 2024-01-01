stock photo similar to Chimera Junky
Hybrid

Chimera Junky

Chimera Junky is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics.  Chimera Junky is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Chimera 3 x Cap Junky. Chimera Junky has great bag appeal and was bred by Highrule Genetics. We're still learning more about Chimera Junky, so leave a review.

