ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocoholic
  • Leafly flower of Chocoholic

Hybrid

Chocoholic

Chocoholic

Chocoholic by Mighty Irish Seeds is a flavorful hybrid with rich colors. This strain is a cross of Chocolope SkunkBerry and DaluxBerry, and carries an earthy, sweet aroma that stinks of a Dutch coffee shop. The effects creep up on the body, weighing the consumer down with continued consumption. Chocoholic develops into a medium-sized plant with an average yield and above-average potency. 

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review