Chocoholic by Mighty Irish Seeds is a flavorful hybrid with rich colors. This strain is a cross of Chocolope SkunkBerry and DaluxBerry, and carries an earthy, sweet aroma that stinks of a Dutch coffee shop. The effects creep up on the body, weighing the consumer down with continued consumption. Chocoholic develops into a medium-sized plant with an average yield and above-average potency.