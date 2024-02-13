Chocolate Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Runtz.
Chocolate Runtz strain effects
Chocolate Runtz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
m........6
February 13, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Better be a seasoned Veteran or you might not want that High really really High
O........n
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Definition of a lock-in and focus strain with a crazy head high
J........1
July 17, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great for anyone and will help you relax. Definitely something to smoke after a long day
r........e
May 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
👍
h........m
August 2, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is amazing. It makes me very happy, and relaxed. Recommended for you.