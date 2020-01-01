We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
To build out and stabilize their Citral Flow genetics, Ethos Genetics crossed a prime Citral Flow #10 and Temple Kush F2. This strain puts out fat buds that are oily with big trichomes and have musky, citrus, and floral terpenes. Adding the Kush genetics makes this cut heavier, gassier, and louder.