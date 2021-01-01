Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Citrus Queen

Citrus Queen

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Pinene
No effects reported
Citrus Queen is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Citrus Queen - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
write a review

Buy Citrus Queen near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Citrus Queen

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Citrus Queen reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight