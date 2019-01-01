Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Collie Man Kush crosses their own Humboldt Reserve OG Kush with Asphalt Plant. This indica-dominant strain has a heavy gas and turpentine smell with a little bit of a citrus influence. Buds are green and purple and come dipped in silver trichomes. This non-drowsy strain may put you in a deep state of relaxation, allowing you to enjoy the sunset.