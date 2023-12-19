Very earthy, herby smell. on the dill. There may be a cookies smell but not like a normal choc chip. Something like a macaroon. A weird cookie lol. I kinda think it smells like pickle chips. Grinding it releases a stronger smell of the same. Still weird smell to me. Harder to grind because super sticky herb. Didn’t even attempt to roll a joint because of how sticky it is. Def a bong or pipe weed. First hit was a choker. Big big cough. Started it off with a big hit and cough lol. It’s a choker. First 1-2 tastes and exhales had MAYBEEEE a thin mint cookies type taste. But still a harsh smoke. Back of face started getting tingly. When I went inside I made up a song and started singing to the dog. I then washed dishes, rolled a joint, tried to organize some stuff. Good for a tedious activity but also super talkative and creative. Very imaginative-I was making up stories and hypothetical situations if my husband and I was on a game show. Then I took a bath and read some Britney Spears book. It started wearing off in the tub and I got tired. BUT I think the sleepiness could have been prevented if I either did something not chill or smoked again. High lasted about 1 1/2-2 hours and I had a baby bowl in my baby pipe.