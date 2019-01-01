Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Celebrated as one of Green Team Genetics’ favorite strains, Cookie Pebbles F3 crosses the “blue” pheno of Cookie Pebbles (found by eastcoasterdam) with a Cookie Pebbles F2. This strain offers a delicious flavor profile that ranges from a cereal, milk cookies flavor to a gassy one, alongside a gorgeous bluish-purple bud color.