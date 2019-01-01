ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Celebrated as one of Green Team Genetics’ favorite strains, Cookie Pebbles F3 crosses the “blue” pheno of Cookie Pebbles (found by eastcoasterdam) with a Cookie Pebbles F2. This strain offers a delicious flavor profile that ranges from a cereal, milk cookies flavor to a gassy one, alongside a gorgeous bluish-purple bud color.

