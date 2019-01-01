Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A Brazilian landrace sativa, Copacabana was selectively backcrossed by the team at Anesia Seeds. With a shorter flowering time, consumers can expect long, lanky buds that put out a sweet, fruity, and herbal aroma, bringing about a soaring high that will put you into a state of curiosity and positive energy. Copacabana is a great choice for those looking to stay out late, dance, and celebrate.