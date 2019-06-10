Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cougar Milk.
Reviews
1
hazydaydreamz
Member since 2018
Had this in a dab - amazing strain. Felt so high it was almost psychedelic. Can be a little racey and paranoid if you’re just sitting there but if you work on something it’s so inspired and creative. I worked on paintings for a few hours and felt really happy and calm.