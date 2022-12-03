Cresco Cookies
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Creative
Happy
Focused
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Limonene
Cresco Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Cresco Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Cresco Cookies, also known as Cresco Cookie,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and focused. Cresco Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cresco Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cresco Cookies strain reviews(1)
M........8
December 3, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love it! Cresco did a great job with the creation of their own cookies, and that’s not an easy task!