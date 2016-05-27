ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critters Cookies
  4. Reviews

Critters Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critters Cookies.

Reviews

5

Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Tried suspended’s in WA version of critter cookies. Potent everything, from looks to effects. Stinky bright green frosty nugs. Effects are relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, creative, and munchies. I’d get again by someone else other than suspended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for offthewall14420
Member since 2015
I think having 'cookies' in the name is a pretty good indicator that munchies are inevitable. Beautiful buds, coated in trichome with a rather lazy high. Although maybe that's just me. No paranoia. Fabulous cannabis.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for brad432003
Member since 2014
Junk no seeds germinated. The breeder refused to send more avoid ass holes who rip us off
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Smoky87
Member since 2015
It's pretty decent smoke, strong coughing effect. Daytime and Nighttime approved.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Critters CookiesUser uploaded image of Critters Cookies