Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critters Cookies.
Reviews
5
sayword3
Member since 2017
Tried suspended’s in WA version of critter cookies. Potent everything, from looks to effects. Stinky bright green frosty nugs. Effects are relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, creative, and munchies. I’d get again by someone else other than suspended.
I think having 'cookies' in the name is a pretty good indicator that munchies are inevitable.
Beautiful buds, coated in trichome with a rather lazy high. Although maybe that's just me.
No paranoia. Fabulous cannabis.