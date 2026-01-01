Cro-Magnon Man is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–26%, featuring old-school, skunk-forward genetics depending on the cut. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold, earthy profile of musky funk and pungent skunk layered with herbal spice and subtle citrus undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, it offers a rich and grounded flavor experience. Expect a calming, mood-soothing onset that gradually settles into a relaxing, full-body high that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Classic and robust, Cro-Magnon Man is ideal for unwinding and enjoying a traditional, terp-heavy session. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!