Crushed Ice
Crushed Ice effects are mostly calming.
Crushed Ice is a cannabis strain bred in collaboration between Farmer and the Felon and Molecular Genetics, though its genetics are currently unknown. Crushed Ice won the Outdoor Total Terpene Content category at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards for its abundance of both beta and alpha pinene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and humulene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crushed Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Crushed Ice strain effects
Crushed Ice strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Crushed Ice strain reviews(1)
w........a
September 17, 2023
The unlit flower smells like typical pineapple weed. The first taste of smoke is floral-dank, a sophisticated whiff that might put off some users. The after-burn aroma is both sweet and pungent (and it lingers so plan accordingly.) I lit a half-gram doobie after lunch. Stupor set in immediately and I did not notice the joint had gone out. I eventually attempted, but was unable, to finish the whole joint. After several minutes of deep-thought euphoria the enveloping buzz settled nicely into a relaxed focus-oriented background euphoria. Perfect for zoning on a solo project, which I did. I was required to interact socially after about 90 minutes and although still quite buzzed I had no signs of paranoia at that time. Three hours in and I was still content, and can report no unwanted effects, munchies occurred but were manageable, motor skills and reaction time seemed normal, no headache, no dry mouth, no red eyes. This could be a daily driver for an experienced user or an amazing weekend wake-and-bake adventure for anyone looking for alert euphoria.