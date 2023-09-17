The unlit flower smells like typical pineapple weed. The first taste of smoke is floral-dank, a sophisticated whiff that might put off some users. The after-burn aroma is both sweet and pungent (and it lingers so plan accordingly.) I lit a half-gram doobie after lunch. Stupor set in immediately and I did not notice the joint had gone out. I eventually attempted, but was unable, to finish the whole joint. After several minutes of deep-thought euphoria the enveloping buzz settled nicely into a relaxed focus-oriented background euphoria. Perfect for zoning on a solo project, which I did. I was required to interact socially after about 90 minutes and although still quite buzzed I had no signs of paranoia at that time. Three hours in and I was still content, and can report no unwanted effects, munchies occurred but were manageable, motor skills and reaction time seemed normal, no headache, no dry mouth, no red eyes. This could be a daily driver for an experienced user or an amazing weekend wake-and-bake adventure for anyone looking for alert euphoria.