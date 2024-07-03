I have fibromyalgia and bought this for the high terps (3.83% total, Limonene, Fenchol, Caryophyllene). It didn’t disappoint! I smoked around a gram and could feel my muscles relaxing and achiness disappear. The body high is decent, not as good for me as Super Boof or Dosidos, but it’s definitely going on my list of strains that help me. Slight head high but I still felt able to function mentally. No couch lock. The taste is earthy, with an aftertaste that reminded me of eating fresh mushrooms. It did make me cough some, but not too bad.