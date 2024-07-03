Cryo Wolf
Cryo Wolf effects are mostly energizing.
Cryo Wolf is a strain from Wyeast Farm, released as part of their Cold Snap line of crosses. It crosses Cold Snap with the stony Zuyaqui, blending sharp menthol with leathery, cologne-like terps for a nose full of forests. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cryo Wolf, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cryo Wolf strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Cryo Wolf strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cryo Wolf strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
d........g
July 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Q........e
December 26, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
S........s
January 11, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric